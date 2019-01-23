Oklahoma City police looking for suspects in attempted cell phone store robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after two suspects attempted to rob a cell phone store in northwest Oklahoma City at gunpoint.

Officers responded to the store near NW Expressway and Council for an armed robbery call on January 18 just before 7 p.m.

According to a police report, two people entered the store and one of them pulled out a handgun, pointed it at an employee and demanded money.

The report states the suspects saw a vehicle approaching the business and then ran out of the store, heading northbound.

Police say the suspects did not take anything from the business.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300 or submit a tip online here.