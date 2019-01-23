Oklahoma country music star Carrie Underwood welcomes 2nd child

CHECOTAH, Okla. – An Oklahoma singer who has taken the country music scene by storm has given birth to a healthy baby boy.

In November, Carrie Underwood revealed during the CMA Awards that she was going to be having a baby boy.

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old singer announced that Jacob Bryan Fisher was born earlier this week.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday,” she wrote. “His mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good…”

Last year, Underwood revealed that she suffered several miscarriages before finally getting pregnant.

This is Underwood’s second child with her husband, Mike Fisher.

Their first son, Isaiah Michael, will turn 4-years-old in March.