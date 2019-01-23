× Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers arrest Elk City man for child endangerment, DUI

ELK CITY, Okla. – Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers were called to a one vehicle crash on the outskirts of Elk City Wednesday afternoon, and end up arresting a man for child endangerment and DUI.

Troopers discovered Jonathan Lee Posey, 29, had been involved in a verbal altercation in the parking lot of Merritt School and was reportedly intoxicated while picking up his 5-year-old. He also had his 4-year-old in the vehicle.

He didn’t make it very far down the road before crashing his vehicle.

Posey and his 5-year-old were transported to a local hospital while the 4-year-old was flown to OU Medical Center.

Posey was booked into the Beckham County jail on two counts of child endangerment, DUI and DUI causing great bodily injury.

He has 5 previous DUIs.

Anyone with information on Posey’s whereabouts today or his conduct at the school is asked to call Troop H Headquarters in Clinton at 580-323-2424.