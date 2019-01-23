Oklahoma museum giving free admission to all federal employees

OKLAHOMA CITY – Federal employees who are struggling without a paycheck can get a little bit of entertainment for the family for free.

The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum is offering free admission to all federal employees and up to four family members for the duration of the current government shutdown.

Any federal employee, whether they are furloughed or not, can enjoy the museum’s exhibits for free. All they have to do is show a valid federal employment ID.

“This historic federal shutdown is affecting tens of thousands of individuals right here in Oklahoma,” said Museum President & CEO Natalie Shirley. “By offering federal employees and their families free admission, we give them a chance to enjoy one of the state’s greatest treasures.”

The offer stands as long as the federal government shutdown continues.