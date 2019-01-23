× One person injured in southeast Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was injured in an overnight shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday near Southeast 59th and Bryant.

Police say two men were sitting in a car when another car drove by and fired shots.

One person inside the vehicle was hit and taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Authorities tell News 4 the driver ran from the car but was later found.

However, when police also say when they arrived on scene, they saw another car driving away. When they attempted to pull that vehicle over, the driver kept going and a chase started.

The driver of that vehicle was eventually arrested.

Police say it’s unclear if the two incidents involving both vehicles are connected.

They have not released a suspect description and are still investigating.