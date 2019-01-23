OSU QB Wudtee Enters Name into Transfer Portal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The transfer portal has taken another Cowboy from Oklahoma State. Sophomore Quarterback Keondre Wudtee is leaving the program per a report from 247 Sports.

Wudtee as initially called the fourth-string quarterback entering the season, but was the back up to Taylor Cornelius against South Alabama. Wudtee went two of five for 26 yards and one touchdown in his only appearance this season. He also had 12 rushes for 81 yards.

His only other action came on the road at South Alabama in 2017.

OSU now has four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. Spencer Sanders, Dru Brown, Brendan Costello and Shaun Taylor.

Wudtee will have two years of eligibility remaining if he decides to officially leave the program. Wudtee is the ninth OSU player to either leave early for the NFL or transfer since the start of the football season last year.