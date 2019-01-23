× OU: Jalen Hurts is officially a Sooner

NORMAN, Okla. – A former Alabama quarterback is officially a Sooner, announced head football coach Lincoln Riley.

Riley announced on Tuesday that Jalen Hurts has signed a financial aid agreement and is attending classes at the University of Oklahoma.

Hurts announced his transfer to OU last week in a self-written article on The Player’s Tribune. He graduated from the University of Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in public relations.

“I’ve decided to take my talents to the University of Oklahoma, where I will continue my development as both a quarterback and as a student,” he said. “I’m very fortunate to have this opportunity, and I’m excited for the journey ahead.”

According to the university, Hurts will “participate in spring practice and will have one season of eligibility with the Sooners.”

Hurts helped the Crimson Tide to the 2017 national title and has played in three College Football Playoff National Championships.

Riley says Hurts has the ability to be a good leader and knows there are many steps ahead of the new player learning the team.

“(Jalen) certainly has the ability to be a really good leader for us,” said Riley. “He’s got to get in here and learn this team, learn this offense. He’s got to get in here and compete for this quarterback job. There are a lot of steps ahead, but there’s no doubt, this guy’s been in some of the biggest and best games in college football here over the last few years.

“As I’ve gotten to know him, I’ve been really impressed by the way he carries himself, the way he works. There’s not going to be much that happens to this kid that he hasn’t been through already.”

Hurts says Riley played a big role in his decision to transfer to Oklahoma.

“There’s a great foundation here at Oklahoma, and Coach Riley does a great job,” Hurts said Tuesday on his decision to transfer to OU. “He’s very efficient in what he does. And for my last ride, my senior year, I want to be a part of it.

“Last year I was fully invested in the University of Alabama. And at the Orange Bowl I was fully invested in beating OU and getting to the National Championship. But now I’m part of the Sooner family and I’m thankful to be here.”

What excites him most about this opportunity?

“I want to go out with a bang,” he said.