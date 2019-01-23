× Sooners Sweep Bedlam After Wild Battle

Both the Sooners and Cowboys entered the second installment of Bedlam in bad need of a win. Each had dropped their last two games. Oklahoma had lost 19 of their last 21 on the road.

And it didn’t look good early for the Sooners. Lindy Waters and the Cowboys couldn’t miss. Waters started a blistering six of six from the field hitting three’s, jumpers and fouls, you name it, he hit it. The Norman native Cowboy poured in a game high 20 points.

Cam McGriff hit a pair of threes in the first half and at one point OSU held a 19 point lead. McGriff was the only other Cowboy in double figures with 13.

But the Sooners would slowly start to work their way back. They went on a ten-zero run. Kristian Doolittle hit a couple of tough layups. Doolittle finished with seven. Brady Manek hit a layup plus a foul and before Oklahoma knew it, they were trailing by just six entering the half.

In the second, OSU seemed to have an answer for everything OU did. Each time the Sooners would hit a big shot, like Rashard Odomes hitting a three to pull OU within six again (Odomes finished with 11), Thomas Dziagwa would answer back with a big shot of his own. Dizzy finished with nine.

That’s when OU powered back. Brady Manek was the recipient of an alley-oop. OU was down four. The Harrah native had 15. Junami McNeace hit a layup to give OU their first lead. He had 13.

Christian James was silenced all night. James had just five points on zero of four shooting from three and going two of seven from the field. The perfect chance for freshman Jamal Bienemy to step up. And did he. After James dove on a loose ball with a couple of minutes left, Bienemy hit a pivotal three. OU led 66-61.

Bienemy played 34 minutes, committed zero turnovers, scored a career high 17 points. OSU went cold in the last 5:39 of the game not hitting a single shot. The Pokes missed their last right three point attempts. It ended up with a 70-61 win by Oklahoma to sweep the 2019 Bedlam series.

Next up for each is the Big 12-SEC Challenge. OU hosts Vanderbilt while Oklahoma State welcomes in South Carolina.