Stolen vehicle suspect on the run following pursuit in SE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a suspect following a bizarre chase in southeast Oklahoma City.

Police say it started around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday when an officer was looking for a stolen truck.

When the officer spotted a vehicle matching the description, he tried to run the plates but that’s when the suspect started driving erratically.

A pursuit began and the officer eventually found the truck near SE 21st and High with no suspect in sight.

Officials were unable to find the suspect and say the truck was stolen, but it was not the one police were originally looking for.

Authorities are still investigating.