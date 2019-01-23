Transgender student files discrimination lawsuit against UCO, board of regents

EDMOND, Okla. – A local university has found itself at the heart of a discrimination lawsuit that was filed by a transgender student.

According to court documents, the student is suing the University of Central Oklahoma and the Board of Regents for the Regional University Systems of Oklahoma after allegedly being harassed by a teacher.

In August of 2017, UCO professor Kole Kleeman reportedly contacted Tyler Bors about what pronoun to use when addressing certain members of the LGBTQ community.

According to a report by UCentral Media, Bors met Kleeman at his home.

Court documents obtained by the site say that during the meeting, Kleeman made statements about Bors’ appearance and said that it made him ‘horny.’ He also allegedly tried to hug Bors, and kissed him on the head.

A spokesperson for the board of regents told UCentral that they do not comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit, which was filed in November, is still pending and has been moved to the Oklahoma Western District Court.