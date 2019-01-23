× Two people safe following SW OKC apartment fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people are safe thanks to smoke alarms after an overnight apartment fire in southwest Oklahoma City.

Firefighters responded to the scene near Southwest 36th and May just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews say they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the unit when they arrived and were able to put out the flames quickly.

Officials say two people were asleep when they heard the smoke detectors go off. They were able to make it out safely and have been moved to another unit.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

There were no reports of any injuries.