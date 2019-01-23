Woman dies after altercation between two residents at Oklahoma City nursing center

OKLAHOMA CITY – One woman is dead after an incident at an Oklahoma City nursing center.

Police say both the victim and the person responsible live at the center.

The incident happened on January 19 at the Fairmont Skilled Nursing Center on Northwest 10th Street near I-44.

Unfortunately, the victim, Carolyn Rutledge, passed away three days later.

“One patient assaulted the victim, who was also a patient at that nursing center, which caused the victim to fall down and hit her head,” said Officer Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Two employees at the nursing center witnessed the assault. They say it appears Rutledge was just trying to help the man before it happened.

“The victim told the suspect that he had something on his shirt, which for unknown reasons upset the suspect, who then struck the victim,” Morgan said.

One of the witnesses who heard what was happening says they rushed to the victim’s side, but it was too late. Rutledge fell and hit her head on the floor – the blow causing a traumatic brain injury and a brain bleed.

Nurses say she was awake at the hospital but didn’t remember what happened or know where she was.

Rutledge passed away at the hospital.

The 77-year-old suspect has not been identified or arrested.

Police say it’s not clear if charges will be filed.

“Once the case is complete, once the investigation is done on our end, they’ll present the case to the district attorney’s office and they’ll make a decision,” Morgan said.

Since 2017, police have responded to 56 incidents, including this one, at the Fairmont Skilled Nursing Center that resulted in a report being filed.

Authorities say a majority of those reports were for simple assault or theft.

“The facility was deeply saddened by the loss of Mrs. Rutledge. At the time of the incident, the facility immediately notified the police and will continue to cooperate fully with authorities in their investigation of the matter. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her loved ones,” a statement from the center read.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

35.467560 -97.516428