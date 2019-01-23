Woman dies from injuries sustained during altercation at nursing center

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating the death of an Oklahoma woman at a local nursing center following an alleged assault.

On Jan. 19, Oklahoma City police officers were called to The Fairmont Skilled Nursing Center following a reported assault.

Investigators say one patient assaulted the victim, 69-year-old Carolyn Rutledge.

Rutledge, another patient at the facility, fell and hit her head.

According to the police report, witnesses heard Rutledge tell another patient that he had a bug on his clothes. At that point, the man shoved her, causing her to fall.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, but died as a result of her injuries a few days later.

At this point, no arrests have been made.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be presented to the district attorney’s office to determine if charges will be filed.