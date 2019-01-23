Worker in serious condition after being hit with 800-pound piece of metal in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A worker at a southwest Oklahoma City business is injured after being hit with a large piece of metal.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near SW 11th and McKinley Ave. just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials tell News 4 the worker was moving an 800-pound piece of metal with an overhead lift when it came unhooked and fell on the worker’s head.

The worker was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Crews say the worker was freed from under the material before they arrived.

Authorities are investigating the incident.