17-year-old injured in SE Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials have released new details in a shooting on Oklahoma City’s southeast side.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday near Southeast 59th and Bryant.

Investigators say the teen and another person were in a car when someone drove up and began shooting at them.

One person was shot, now identified as a 17-year-old male, and he was taken the to hospital. His condition is unknown.

When officers arrived, a vehicle drove away from the scene.

Police say the driver led them on a short chase but was later taken into custody.

It is not yet known if the driver was connected to the shooting.