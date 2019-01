× 3.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. – An earthquake was recorded in Lincoln County Thursday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS says a 3.5 earthquake rattled near Avery, Oklahoma, just before 10:40 a.m.

The epicenter of the earthquake was about 3.9 miles east/southeast of Avery and approximately 54 miles east/northeast of Oklahoma City.