Affidavit: Oklahoma children found malnourished "to the point of wasting away"

TULSA, Okla. – A couple in Tulsa County are facing child neglect charges after their two children were found to be extremely malnourished.

Detectives with the Tulsa Police Department began investigating the case after receiving a report from the Department of Human Services, claiming two young children were malnourished and developmentally delayed.

According to court records obtained by KJRH, a 6-year-old and 3-year-old were “malnourished to the point of wasting away.”

A doctor says the 6-year-old was only 44 inches tall and weighed 35 pounds, while the 3-year-old was 37 inches tall and weighed 23 pounds.

Investigators say the children were “still in diapers, unable to eat and chew solid foods, unable to communicate and lacked proper hygiene.”

Court records state that the children had not been seen by family members in several years, and the children were still being fed baby food and formula.

The affidavit states that the children’s parents, Sean Roark and Elizabeth Roark, blamed the victims for being malnourished. They say the children have “behavioral issues” and refused to eat or take care of themselves.

The couple was arrested on complaints of child neglect.