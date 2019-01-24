× North Carolina authorities say missing boy found alive in good health

CAYTON, N.C. (AP) – Authorities in North Carolina say a 3-year-old boy who was missing for two days has been found alive in good health.

In a news release Thursday night, FBI spokeswoman Shelley Lynch says Casey Hathaway was found by professional search and rescue crews near Cayton.

The boy is being evaluated at a hospital.

More than 100 people, including law enforcement and professional searches, were focusing on up to 1,000 acres of heavily wooded areas on Thursday, Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said. Some volunteers had to be turned away because of the difficult conditions search teams are facing.

The FBI, NCIS and dozens of volunteers initially joined the effort to find the boy.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes says the boy was playing with two other children in his grandmother’s backyard in Ernul on Tuesday, but didn’t come inside with them.

Casey’s family searched for 45 minutes before calling 911 on Tuesday, Hughes said.

“We lost my … grandson,” said Casey’s great-grandmother on the call, CNN affiliate WCTI reported. “He was walking in the woods back there and we can’t find him.”

Authorities have employed helicopters, drones and K-9 units, Craven County Emergency Management Director Stanley Kite said. Divers also assessed nearby ponds, WTVD reported.

The US Marine Corps also has also joined the search effort, Hughes said.