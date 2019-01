OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was injured after an auto-pedestrian accident on the city’s northwest side.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near N.W. 10th and N. Robinson Thursday at around 5:30 a.m.

Officials tell News 4 a man stepped off the curb and was struck by a car traveling through the intersection.

He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

Authorities have not released any other details.