Community coming together to honor life of veteran who froze to death

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma community is being asked to honor the life of a veteran who recently froze to death.

Tulsa Day Center employees say 39-year-old Zaki Holder was a frequent guest at the facility

“He was in our shelter for a couple of nights last week, but he didn’t check in that night for some reason,” said one employee.

Holder reportedly froze to death on a downtown patio when temperatures dropped into the teens.

Friends of Holder told FOX 23 that he was in the process of getting his own apartment.

“He has served his country and fell on hard times and passed away freezing. It hits home and it hurts,” said Nate Mullins, another Tulsa veteran.

Now, Mullins is asking other veterans and civilians to come together to honor Holder’s life.

His funeral service is scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m. at the Merchant Church, located at 605 S. Peoria Ave. in Tulsa.