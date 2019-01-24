× General Mills recalling some flour over potential presence of salmonella

General Mills has announced a national recall for some of their flour products due to the potential presence of salmonella.

The recall is for the company’s five-pounds bags of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour with a better if used by date of April 20, 2020.

General Mills says there is a potential presence of salmonella which was discovered during its sampling of the five-pound bag product.

The company says they have not received any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses related to the product.

The recall only affects the April date code of the flour bags:

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5LB Flour Package UPC000-16000-19610-0 Recalled Better if Used by Date 20APR2020KC



All other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected by this recall.

If you have the product affected by the recall, you should dispose of it.

General Mills wants to remind consumers that flour is not a “ready-to-eat” ingredient.

