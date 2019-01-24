Guthrie man arrested just five days after making bond

GUTHRIE, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is in hot water again- less than five days after he left the Logan County Jail.

In September, officials said Jared Joslin was arrested on three charges after he allegedly hacked into a private tracking system and stole police radios.

At the time, authorities in Guthrie say Joslin was able to impersonate the fire chief and use a bogus email address to hack into GeoSafe, the private system used to track first responder vehicles.

“What is concerning is that we deal with victims of crime or even a violator of crime,” said Sgt. Anthony Gibbs, with the Guthrie Police Department. “Until they are convicted or until there is an arrest warrant, their information isn’t public.”

To make matters worse, authorities said Joslin smashed out a deputy’s car window and stole a police radio. After that, he was able to tune into a private frequency.

“He had a radio that he could transmit on,” Gibbs said. “There’s more damage you can do with a radio you can transmit on. You can actually tie up the air when somebody needs it. You can try to give bogus calls. You can impersonate a police officer.”

Joslin was arrested and charged with violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act, operating a mobile radio while in commission of a crime and knowingly concealing stolen property.

After being charged in Logan County District Court, court records indicate that on Jan. 18 he was released on bond.

However, officials say his taste of freedom didn't last long.

According to the Guthrie News Page, Joslin was arrested again on Tuesday.

Investigators say he called 911 using a fake name to report that his former girlfriend stole some of his belongings. In the background of the 911 call, police officers could be heard talking over police radios.

When officers arrived at his home, they allegedly discovered a handheld radio that was capable of sending and receiving radio calls.

According to online court records, Joslin was charged with operating a mobile radio while in commission of a crime, and falsely reporting a crime.