Investigators: Guthrie man attempted to delete graphic text messages with undercover deputy

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – A Guthrie man is facing charges after he allegedly used a social media app to speak with someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

On Tuesday, deputies with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Michael Bertrand on a complaint of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology.

The investigation begin in November when Bertrand began speaking with an undercover sheriff’s deputy on a popular social media app. Bertrand was told that he was speaking with a 14-year-old girl, but he continued talking with the decoy anyway.

Authorities say Bertrand asked if she liked older men, and if she was interested in having sex with him.

At one point, investigators allege that Bertrand engaged in graphic phone sex with the deputy.

Officials arrested Bertrand at his home in Guthrie. Bertrand admitted that he was the one sending the messages, and investigators say he even tried to delete text messages when deputies were speaking with his mother, with whom he lived.

“The fact that there seems to be a never-ending deluge of child predators only serves to strengthen my commitment to this program,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.