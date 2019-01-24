Law enforcement officers investigate Locust Grove bullying on school bus

LOCUST GROVE, Okla. – Law enforcement officials in one Oklahoma community are now investigating a bullying incident that took place on a local school bus.

On Jan. 17, investigators in Locust Grove learned that a student attacked another student on a school bus, and the attack was caught on camera.

Now, law enforcement officials are investigating the case.

Officials with the Locust Grove Public School District tell KJRH that the bus driver’s actions have been “addressed,” along with the actions of one student.

“Locust Grove Public Schools had an incident take place January 17th on one of our school buses involving two students. The incident was turned over to law enforcement and the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a complete investigation. The students’ and the bus driver’s actions have been addressed internally,” a statement from the school district read.