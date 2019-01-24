Man wanted for attempted murder arrested after police chase in Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLANCHARD, Okla. - Police officers took down a wanted man who tried to run from them, and it was all caught on an officer's body camera.

Officials with the Blanchard Police Department say a woman called 911 after a man allegedly assaulted her and then stole her car.

Moments later, officers spotted the car and tried to pull over the driver.

However, the driver took off and led them on a chase. Eventually, the driver crashed in a field.

Officers took the suspect into custody and learned that he was wanted in Oregon on several charges, including attempted murder.