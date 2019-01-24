New features to MAPS projects with $20 million surplus

OKLAHOMA CITY – City leaders in Oklahoma City are working to determine where to spend more than $20 million in surplus funding from MAPS initiatives.

On Thursday, the MAPS Citizens Advisory Board approved a plan to give the additional money to ongoing MAPS projects.

Those projects include more money for new features on the Oklahoma River, Scissortail Park, the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds, the streetcar system and senior health and wellness centers.

Officials say surplus money will help build a fifth senior center, which would be completed in 2022, and a renovation of Union Station would be added to the new Scissortail Park.

The streetcars would also get signal technology to avoid delays and inconsistent arrival times, and a new water-climbing feature and theater will be added to the Oklahoma River.