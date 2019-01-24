× Norman Animal Welfare waiving adoption fees for pets this weekend

NORMAN, Okla. – A local animal shelter is waiving adoption fees for just a few days in hopes of finding loving homes for abandoned pets.

Norman Animal Welfare announced that all dog, cat, puppy and kitten adoptions will be free through Jan. 26. All available animals have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

If you are interested, the shelter is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Norman Animal Welfare Center is located at 3428 Jenkins Avenue in Norman.

To view available animals, click here.