OHP: Man with 5 previous DUIs arrested again; child in critical condition following crash

ELK CITY, Okla. – A man was arrested after he was allegedly driving intoxicated with two young children in the car, sending one of them to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident happened on Wednesday, at approximately 3:35 p.m., near Elk City.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 29-year-old Jonathan Lee Posey, of Elk City, was allegedly intoxicated and involved in a verbal altercation in the parking lot of a school while picking up his 5-year-old daughter. He also had another daughter in the car, around the age of 3 or 4.

A trooper’s report states Posey drove away from the school, heading northbound on Merrit Road when he attempted to make a left turn on 20th street. Officials say he was “driving too fast for the turn and then hit an embankment.”

Posey and the 5-year-old girl were treated and released. The youngest child was flown to the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the collision was due to alcohol – DUI, according to the report.

Posey was booked into the Beckham County jail on two counts of child endangerment, DUI and DUI causing great bodily injury.

OHP officials say he has five previous DUIs.

If you have any information on Posey’s whereabouts prior to the incident, or his behavior at the school, call Troop H Headquarters in Clinton at (580)323-2424.