Oklahoma boutique files for bankruptcy while hundreds of customers wait for orders

OKLAHOMA CITY – An online children’s clothing boutique that allegedly owes customers thousands of dollars is now filing for bankruptcy, according to court documents.

Last month, phone calls, emails and social media messages started pouring in to News 4 from hundreds of customers of T’Dazzled Too, an online children’s boutique.

Many of those customers have been waiting on orders totaling hundreds, in some cases, thousands of dollars. A lot of those orders date all the way back to April.

News 4 has tried to reach the owner, Tanae Clark, on Facebook and we haven’t heard back. We also stopped by her house and no one answered the door.

“As more information has come forth, the suppliers in China, who Tanae placed the blame on this whole time, ‘Oh, they’re inadequate. Oh, they’re not keeping their side. We need to find new suppliers, they’re not holding their end of the bargain.’ These guys were perfectly capable of fulfilling these orders in a timely manner, but they weren’t getting paid either,” Sarah Hubler, a former employee, told News 4.

Hubler wants to know where all of that money went.

“I expected to be working at the warehouse clear up until the week before Christmas because I knew people wanted those pajamas they had ordered. People wanted those cute Christmas shirts,” Hubler said.

She says she was shocked when Clark and her husband told Hubler that her services were no longer needed.

“So, that was kind of odd. And I found out that nobody was needed anymore and everyone was let go and how are the orders getting out?” Hubler said.

On top of that, several employees say they never received a final paycheck. Hubler said she got a message from Clark’s husband, saying they wouldn’t be paid, with an apology.

“Of course those of us who worked and wanted to get paid. Of course we’re not going to just say, ‘Oh, I understand, you can keep the money,’” Hubler said.

Court documents obtained by News 4 show that T'Dazzled Too has filed paperwork to undergo Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

"After any administrative expenses are paid, no funds will be available to unsecured creditors," court documents state.

According to court documents filed on Jan. 2, 2019, Clark is also facing eviction from her northwest Oklahoma City warehouse space due to unpaid rent.

Employees who were let go in December and never received a final paycheck are now filing a wage claim with the Oklahoma Department of Labor.

The attorney general’s office is aware of the claims and is investigating.

“This isn't just an Edmond company that was bilking Edmond customers and residents and Oklahoma City residents. These people have customers in Canada, overseas. The group itself, the buy group, had over 180,000 customers as members of that group. Only around 5,000 have come forward so far,” Hubler said.