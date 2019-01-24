× Oklahoma City officials investigate suspicious package near Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City officials are blocking off several roads to investigate a suspicious package near NE 23rd and Kelley.

Police have shutdown access on NE 23rd between Kelley and Laird Ave.

OKCPD says the suspicious package is actually just an unclaimed bag.

They do not believe it is suspicious at this time, but are taking every precaution to make sure of what is inside.

Traffic will be tied up for another hour or so as police work to clear the area.