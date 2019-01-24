× Oklahoma City Police Chief Bill Citty to retire

OKLAHOMA CITY — Bill Citty has announced his plan to retire as the Chief of Police for Oklahoma City.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to News 4 that Chief Citty will announce his retirement plans on Thursday morning.

“The Police Department has allowed me to engage a diverse and committed group of community leaders consisting of CEOs to neighborhood presidents, elected officials and other law enforcement agencies who want to make our community a safe place to live with a quality of life every person deserves,” said Citty. “The women and men of the Police Department, sworn and non-sworn, have inspired me every day with their ability to be tough but also compassionate, calm during chaos and patient with people in crisis.”

His retirement will go into effect on May 2.

Citty became Oklahoma City’s 48th Chief of Police on October 24, 2003. He began his career with the department in 1977, working several different units, including Narcotics and Homicide.

“Chief Citty has been a leader in our Police Department for 41 years, and we’re grateful for his service,” said City Manager Craig Freeman. “He’s done an admirable job leading our officers through the fast pace of change in 21st century police work. We’re proud of the work he’s done with the rest of our leadership team and the community to build the trust and confidence our residents have in local law enforcement.”

Citty is affiliated with a number of professional organizations including the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Major Cities Chiefs Associations.

“As the longest-serving police chief for Oklahoma City, we appreciate Chief Citty’s commitment to our community and department. Chief Citty built bridges throughout the city, promoted diversity and inclusion within the ranks and maintained the public’s trust during challenging times for police. We wish him the best in his upcoming retirement and look forward to the next chapter for the Oklahoma City Police Department,” a statement John George, president of the Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police, read.