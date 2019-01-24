Oklahoma family displaced after house fire

TULSA, Okla. – A family in Tulsa is picking up the pieces after their home caught fire, causing thousands of dollars in damages.

Firefighters responded to the home in Tulsa near 31st and Garnett just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

FOX 23 reports fire officials say the blaze started in the kitchen while the family was cooking dinner. Fire officials say hot oil ended up on a hot burner which sparked flames.

All four people in the home made it out safely, however two puppies died.

The home is not a total loss, but the fire caused approximately $30,000 to $40,000 in damages.

The Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the family.