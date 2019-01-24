× Paul George Named NBA All-Star Starter

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George was named a starter for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game on Thursday.

It’s George’s sixth All-Star appearance and third time he’s been a starter.

George is one of five players from the Western Conference chosen by fans.

Those five and the five from the Eastern Conference will all start the game, with captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo picking the players for their team.

The All-Star reserves, chosen by the league’s head coaches, will be announced January 31.

The All-Star Game is February 17 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Here are the 10 starters named on Thursday:

Western Conference:

Paul George, Oklahoma City

Kevin Durant, Golden State

James Harden, Houston

Stephen Curry, Golden State

LeBron James, L.A. Lakers

Eastern Conference:

Kawhi Leonard, Toronto

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia

Kyrie Irving, Boston

Kemba Walker, Charlotte

Giannis Antetokounmpo