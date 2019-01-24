Students hold rally, offer cake in support of OU President Gallogly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Thursday was a busy day at the University of Oklahoma.

An evening event sought to offer support for OU President Jim Gallogly, whose responses to the week of racist incidents drew criticism. Engineering student Christopher Glenn tells News 4 he responded with something sweet as a peace-offering to bring people together.

"There's been a lot of hatred on campus and I think there needs to be a lot more love," said Glenn. "I know some things need to change on campus, maybe we can start with some cake."

This, after a midday movement brought hundreds of students and staff, dressed in black, marching through campus for the Better Together rally. It was the students' organized response to two blackface incidents that have taken place between Friday and Wednesday.

"I think it's more about breaking bread and in this case, cake, to get people together," said student Jordan Cosby.

In the food court of the student union, Glenn sliced a large cake that read 'Thank You President Gallogly.'

Glenn says he even had a one-on-one meeting with the university president hours before he cut into the cake thanking him.

"It was a great meeting, really personal," he said. "I wish every student had the opportunity, which is unrealistic. I was just lucky to get in there and talk to him."

Glenn says he simply caught Gallogly in between meetings Thursday.

Attendees say the president shouldn't be blamed for the racist incidents that occurred in the last week. Hunter Martinez-Buehrer applauds the Black Student Association's efforts to jointly oppose any discrimination on campus. But, he says the crowds have, at times, strayed from their focus.

"Instead of anti-racism, they're going anti-Gallogly," he said. "Which was evident at the end of the Rally to Stop Racism with all the attacks, and with the terminated dean of international studies throwing a paper at his face. I just do not think that was acceptable."

President Gallogly was absent from both Glenn's rally and the Better Together march, but released the following statement: