Thunder Big Lead Shrinks, But OKC Holds on to Beat Pelicans

The Oklahoma City Thunder built a 22-point lead, then had to hold on late to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-116 on Thursday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder took control of the game in the second and third quarters, then the Pelicans made a run in the fourth quarter to get the deficit to just five points, before a Paul George 3-pointer put OKC up eight at 121-113 and essentially clinched the game.

George had 23 points and made six 3-pointers, plus added 11 rebounds.

Russell Westbrook had a triple-double, which he clinched early in the third quarter, with 23 points, 17 rebounds, and 16 assists.

Steven Adams had a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Three other OKC players scored in double figures, with both Jerami Grant and Terrance Ferguson scoring 14 points and Dennis Schroder 10.

The Thunder shot just under 50 percent from the field and made 14 three-pointers.

OKC had a big rebounding advantage, 58-42.

New Orleans was playing without several players, out with injuries, including star forward Anthony Davis, still sidelined by a finger injury.

The Thunder improved to 30-18 on the season and will finish their three-game homestand Sunday at 5:00 pm when they host the Milwaukee Bucks.