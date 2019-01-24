× Tulsa Police Department issues Silver Alert for missing 75-year-old with Alzheimer’s

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa Police Department officials have issued a silver alert for a missing 75-year-old man with late-stage Alzheimer’s and is a fall risk.

Jerry Bailey was last seen near 7300 E 11th St. around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Bailey was last seen wearing a black hat, blue shirt, and jeans.

Authorities say Bailey could be in a grey 1999 Dodge R15 with Oklahoma license plate CZS517.

If you have any information on Bailey or see him, call 911 immediately.