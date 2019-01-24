× Tulsa Police Department searching for missing endangered 13-year-old

TULSA, Okla. – The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered 13-year-old boy.

Coltyr Joe Jenike is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 5’5” and 125 lbs.

Jenike was last seen wearing a green/yellow winter jacket and gray sweatpants.

Coltyr was last seen around 6 p.m. in the area of 1200 S Oswego Ave., police say.

If you have seen him, please call 911.