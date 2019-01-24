Tulsa’s Gathering Place returns Texas girl’s beloved stuffed animal – but not before sending him on an adventure 

TULSA, Okla. – A beloved stuffed animal belonging to a young girl in Texas is back home after it was lost at the Gathering Place in Tulsa.

But, officials with the Gathering Place didn’t just send him home – they sent him on an adventure at the park, too!

The Gathering Place is a $465 million park that opened in September 2018 and is one of the largest in the U.S. The park was named “Best New Attraction” in 2018 by USA Today.

Jadah Queen, from Lewisville, Texas, told FOX 23 her family of eight went to Tulsa for a Christmas vacation. While they were there, they decided to check out the Gathering Place.

When their family decided to head back to Texas, one of Queen’s children, Rejee, discovered that her stuffed puppy, “Puppy Pup” was nowhere to be found.

The Queen family was unsuccessful in finding Puppy Pup, so, Queen called the park to check if anyone had turned him in.

Turns out – someone had turned him and he was in the lost-and-found!

Queen says she offered to pay shipping, but the employee refused, and instead asked for the beloved toy’s name and address.

Puppy Pup has since made it home, but he brought more than just himself.

The Gathering Place sent a box along with him and the Queen family found a park t-shirt, a letter and photos of Puppy Pup eating a churro, hanging out with staffers and even enjoying the slides.

“Dear Queen family, All of us here at Gathering Place want to thank you for letting Puppy Pup stay and play with us over the Holidays! We had so much fun and can’t wait for him to come back and visit. Puppy Pup wanted to share his experience with his best friend Rejee, so included are some snapshots of his time at the park! Happy New Year and we hope to see all of you soon! -Gathering Place family”

The letter read:

“The playground encompasses exploration, education, family, imagination, fitness, health, entertainment, and fun, all spread out across acres of space,” Queen said. “They have entertainment for adults all the way down to my 6-month-old twins. The entire facility exudes a magical experience.”

She says their family will be back in the future.

“We will definitely be back. Thank you thank you thank you! The Queen family cherishes this and appreciates you more than you know,” Queen wrote on Facebook.