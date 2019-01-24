Veteran who lost leg in Afghanistan helps Colin Powell change flat tire

General Colin Powell shared a touching story and photos on Facebook Thursday, thanking a veteran for helping him change his tire.

In his post, Powell said he was on his way to Walter Reed Military Hospital for an exam when his left front tire blew out on the highway. Powell said he “is a car guy” and tried to change the tire, but the lug bolts were very tight.

He said he jacked his car up and worked on the bolts. A car pulled up and a man got out to help.

Powell wrote: “As the man got out of his car I could see that he had an artificial leg. He said he recognized me and wanted to help me. We chatted and I learned that he lost his leg in Afghanistan when he worked over there as a civilian employee. He grabbed the lug wrench and finished the job as I put the tools away. Then we both hurriedly headed off to appointments at Walter Reed. I hadn’t gotten his name or address but he did ask for a “selfie”. And then he sent me the message below last night.

“Gen. Powell, I hope I never forget today because I’ll never forget reading your books. You were always an inspiration, a leader and statesman. After 33 years in the military you were the giant whose shoulders we stood upon to carry the torch to light the way and now it is tomorrow’s generation that must do the same. Anthony Maggert.”

Thanks, Anthony. You touched my soul and reminded me about what this country is all about and why it is so great. Let’s stop screaming at each other. Let’s just take care of each other. You made my day.”