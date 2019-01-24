× Walmart waiving grocery delivery fees for Oklahoma City customers through January

OKLAHOMA CITY – If the cold, winter weather has you hiding indoors, you might not even have to leave your house to get groceries.

Walmart announced that it is making its grocery delivery service free to all customers in Oklahoma City through the end of January.

Customers whose order is $50 or more will simply have to enter the code HOMEFREE at checkout to get their groceries delivered at no charge.