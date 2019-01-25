× 1 child killed, 1 hurt in Texas train-bus collision

ATHENS, TX – An East Texas school district says one student has been killed and two other individuals were injured after a school bus was hit by a train.

NBCDFW reports the collision took place around 4 p.m. Friday when the bus was in a train crossing in Athens, located about 70 miles southeast of Dallas.

WATCH LIVE: At least one child is dead and another has been airlifted to a children's hospital in Dallas after a school bus and train collided in Athens Friday afternoon. https://t.co/4doeh0RjMs pic.twitter.com/wm8UmE9Gg8 — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) January 26, 2019

In a statement, the Athens school district says an unidentified male middle school student was killed. An unidentified female elementary school student as injured and flown to a Dallas hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

ATHENS TX.. bus number 33 was hit by a train.. 8 ambulances and 2 helicopters have arrived.. prayers to everyone involved. Thank God my brothers missed the bus today. pic.twitter.com/X4sFzZiyoI — shay (@arriaunaa) January 25, 2019

The school district says no other students were on the bus.

The bus driver was also injured and taken to a hospital.

A cause of the collision was not immediately known.