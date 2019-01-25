4 the Weekend: romantic getaway and ice skating

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s not quite February, but it’s not too early to think of a trip to take with your valentine.

Nestled in scenic Southern Oklahoma, a stone’s throw from the Red River and tucked in the heart of Love County, you`ll find a quiet, cozy couples retreat.

River of Love Cabins offers a romantic getaway, encouraging couples to escape the demands of everyday life and reconnect with each other.

Beautifully decorated and fully furnished, featuring a hot tub or jacuzzi bath and a full kitchen.

Each cabin has its own romantic theme and spectacular view.

Other events occuring this weekend:

The Oklahoma City Boat Show is happening this weekend at State Fair Park.

Whether you want to get on the water to fish or water-ski, the boat show has it all.

Tickets are $10 for adults.

The Norman Chocolate Festival offers a taste of rich chocolate treats from 20 participating restaurants and businesses.

Tickets are available for several one-hour long tasting sessions: ten tastes for $30.

This is a fundraiser for Norman Public Schools and it’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Norman North High School.

Your young children will love Lyric’s performance of “Curious George: The Golden Meatball” all weekend, continuing all the way through February 17th.

This family musical features Curious George exploring Italy.

Tickets range from $20 to $25.

And a quick reminder: this is the last weekend to enjoy the Devon ice rink.

Their final session is Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.