A menu built on friendship: restaurant partners opened Osteria with a high five

OKLAHOMA CITY - Good food is chemistry: the mixing of tastes, textures, temperature, and a little mystery.
The recipe for friendship is much the same say chefs Jonathan Stranger, who grew up in Chandler, OK, and Fabio Faviani, a celebrity chef from Italy.
"I think it's a great fit," says Faviani. "I like this guy a lot. I like him!"
They met each other at a conference in Norman, OK a few years ago and began cooking up ideas right away.
Stranger says, "If you find someone that's doing something well, and is where you want to be, I just kind of grabbed onto him. Gently. like a backpack."
Faviani adds, "For us it was an easy path."
Quicker than you can throw together a bowl of Fettuccine Bolognese they both had a concept for a new restaurant, no hand shake necessary.
Fabio explains, "Osteria is a classic Italian restaurant with an American spin to it."
"We pretty much live on a high-five and we did it," he continues. "Literally, we high-fived."
Osteria opened last November, but on this Saturday morning the staff is up and running with a new brunch menu.
Guests were set to arrive by 11 a.m., so there was a lot to do.
Jonathan and Fabio only had a few minutes to talk about their friendship, their partnership, and what makes a restaurant successful.
Faviani adds, "It's making it profitable, making it feasible, making it replicable. And then you have to find the right people."
So many last-minute details, a flurry of meetings, the lights come up and the doors open.
It looks simple by that's by design.
Osteria is nice little neighborhood place to get a late breakfast or an early lunch on a cold weekend.
But it's know how and good ingredients that make the difference.
"It's exceeded my expectations," says Stranger.
"He's doing good," smiles Faviani
Maybe, it's the chemistry of a good friendship as well.
For more information on Osteria including hours and menu go to http://www.osteriaokc.com