Affidavit: Oklahoma child walked over 10 miles without guardians knowing he was gone

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – Investigators say an Oklahoma couple is in hot water after a child walked over 10 miles, and they didn’t even know he was missing.

Court records obtained by KJRH state that Rogers County deputies were called on Jan. 20 after an 11-year-old child showed up at a store in Claremore.

Authorities learned that the child walked from his home in Owasso. When deputies contacted the child’s legal guardians, they said they didn’t even know he was missing.

When the deputies arrived at the boy’s home, they realized that it was not fit for the child and his three siblings.

The children were placed with a relative.

Charles January and Angel January were arrested on complaints of child neglect.