Blake Snell Accepts Warren Spahn Award in OKC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell accepted the Warren Spahn Award as Major League Baseball's top left-handed pitcher on Friday night in Oklahoma City.

The Spahn Award is named after Hall of Famer Warren Spahn, who lived in Oklahoma, and has a prestigious list of former winners that includes Randy Johnson, Andy Pettitte, C.C. Sabathia, and Clayton Kershaw among others.

Snell was also the winner of the American League Cy Young Award this year, leading the big leagues in wins with 21, and leading the A.L. with a 1.89 earned run average, the lowest mark in the league since 2000.

2018 was just Snell's third season in the majors and the Seattle native is just 26 years old.