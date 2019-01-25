Four arrested in connection to alleged kidnapping, beating of Oklahoma City man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Four people are being held in the Oklahoma County jail in connection to an alleged kidnapping and beating of an Oklahoma City man earlier this month.

Heather Hale, 34, Randy Sartin, 33, Treana Burnett, 39, and her boyfriend, 36-year-old Jericho Reddell are facing kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery, firearm, and other charges.

According to officials, a passersby called police after spotting a man lying along side of the road near N. Quapah and W. Park at around 7 a.m. on January 15. The man was hogtied, gagged, duct-taped and severely beaten. According to Hale's arrest warrant, the 40-year-old man's skull was fractured, ribs and nose broken, and suffering from severe hypothermia, as temperatures that morning dipped into the upper 20s.

"He was hogtied, he was tied up with zip ties, shirt wrapped around his head. Upon removing that, it was found he had duct tape over his mouth and also a type of shirt, or material, stuffed in his mouth as a gag," said Oklahoma City Police MSgt. Gary Knight. "He was severely beaten. Obviously somebody had beaten him, hogtied him on the side of the road and left him."

According to police reports, the man was unable to speak or explain what happened.

However, according to an arrest warrant, the man was picked up from Asian restaurant near I-240 and S. Western Avenue on January 14 by Hale and Sartin in a black Chevrolet Suburban. The trio drove to a nearby car wash where Sartin allegedly held the victim at gunpoint while he was tied, gagged and wrapped with duct tape, according to court documents.

The man was placed back in the vehicle and was driven to an unknown location where Burnett and Reddell got into the vehicle. According to Hale's arrest warrant, the four drove around while Reddell and Sartin beat the victim up.

At some point, the victim ended up across the street from Meadowbrook Park, off of NW 10th.

"It's unclear what led up to this type of event," said Knight. "Detectives are trying to piece together exactly what led up to this happening."

However, three days after the man was found, Oklahoma City Police pulled over a black Chevrolet Suburban in the 4600 block of NE 120th Street, where Sartin, Reddell and Burnett were taken into custody, according to a probable cause affidavit. Court documents say a handgun was also found in the vehicle.