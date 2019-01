Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High school basketball has a big weekend of tournaments this weekend, and KFOR was out to catch a few of them on Friday night.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

Carl Albert Titan Classic:

Boys

Del City 55, Carl Albert 53

Girls

OKC Storm 54, Del City 51

John Nobles Invitational at Moore:

Girls

Moore 58, Choctaw 48

Jones Kiwanis Invitational:

Boys

Jones 68, Perkins-Tryon 52