Insurance companies encouraged to work with federal employees amid shutdown

OKLAHOMA CITY – As the government shutdown continues across the country, an Oklahoma agency is encouraging insurance companies to work with customers who are affected by the shutdown.

On Thursday, Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready issued a bulletin, encouraging insurance companies to work with and assist policyholders who are affected by the shutdown.

“I would hope that insurance companies aid those affected by this shutdown with positive solutions to possible delay in pay,” said Mulready. “The last thing we want is for their policies to lapse.”

Policyholders are encouraged to call their insurance companies as soon as possible to make arrangements for payment terms that will get them through the shutdown. If you pay premiums with an electronic fund transfer, you are encouraged to contact your bank as well.