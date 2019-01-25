Investigators searching for shirtless suspect who burglarized Empire City store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. - A shirtless suspect was caught on camera breaking into a store in Stephens County.

Authorities with the Stephens County Sheriff's Office are searching for the man who broke into the 'Honk and Holler' store in Empire City.

Surveillance video captured a man with a shirt over his face shattering the front door before making his way inside the store.

The man is seen hopping over the counter, shoving several items in a bag.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on these crimes or the identity of the subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at 580-252-4636 or the Stephens County Sheriff’s Department at 580-255-3131.