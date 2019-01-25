Know of an illegal trash site? Oklahoma County deputies want to hear from you

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Sheriff’s deputies are not only spending their time tracking down criminals, but they are also working to help the environment.

Officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office say deputies will be teaming up with crews from the Department of Environmental Quality to track down illegal trash sites across the area.

“Our investigators attempt to determine where the trash came from and hold those individuals responsible. Penalties can include fines as well as being required to clean up the mess they created,” the department posted to Facebook.

In addition to tracking down violators, investigators say people who are in the community sentencing program will also be utilized to help clean up the sites.

If you know of an illegal dump site, call (405) 713-1977.